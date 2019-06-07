Volunteering in the outdoors

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Volunteering in the outdoors is a great way to contribute to the quality of our outdoor experiences, and is rewarding in itself. More and more land managers rely on volunteers to maintain the quality of trails, pull invasive weeds, and monitor
campsites. On this week’s show we’ll be talking about opportunities to volunteer in
the outdoors. We’ll speak with Steve Cleary with Alaska Trails and Paul Clark with the National Park Service on the first half of the show. Steve Stallard and Michelle Fehirbach, with the state and Municipality of Anchorage, will be on the second half.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • SEGMENT 1: Steve Cleary with Alaska Trails and Paul Clark with the National Park Service
  • SEGMENT 2: Steve Stallard and Michelle Fehirbach with the state and Municipality of Anchorage

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, June 13th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, June 13th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

