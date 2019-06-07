Volunteering in the outdoors is a great way to contribute to the quality of our outdoor experiences, and is rewarding in itself. More and more land managers rely on volunteers to maintain the quality of trails, pull invasive weeds, and monitor
campsites. On this week’s show we’ll be talking about opportunities to volunteer in
the outdoors. We’ll speak with Steve Cleary with Alaska Trails and Paul Clark with the National Park Service on the first half of the show. Steve Stallard and Michelle Fehirbach, with the state and Municipality of Anchorage, will be on the second half.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- SEGMENT 1: Steve Cleary with Alaska Trails and Paul Clark with the National Park Service
- SEGMENT 2: Steve Stallard and Michelle Fehirbach with the state and Municipality of Anchorage
LINKS:
- The National Park Service Alaska Region Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance (RTCA)
- Anchorage Parks and Recreation
- Anchorage Parks and Recreation Maps Gallery
- Alaska Trails
- Prince William Sound Stewardship Foundation on Facebook
BROADCAST: Thursday, June 13th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, June 13th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: