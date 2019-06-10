Algo Nuevo June 9th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, June 10th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448

Baby Baby
Aisha
Mi Vida En Cancion
Freddie
316

Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
329

Si Supieras
Ashley Quintanilla
Promo
Unknown
338

Mi Desdichosa
Ashley Quintanilla
Promo
Unknown
403

Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
339

Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
Klazz
329

Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
330

El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
503

Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Hoy Te Vi
Se Me Va La Voz
Alejandro Fernandez
Dos Mundos
Universal Music
401

Cielo De Acuarela
Alejandro Fernandez
Dos Mundos
Universal Music
401

Chupa Cabra
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
413

Dime Que Si O Dime Que No
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
428

For Sentimental Reasons
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
444

Tejano Old Skool Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1130

Back in the Day Club Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1006

Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429

Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
435

Si Piensas Si Quieres
Amigos Para Siempre
Promo
Atlantis
352

Mi Amiga
Amigos Para Siempre
Promo
Atlantis
424

Tengo Una Novia
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
305

Dulce Para Amar
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
309

Me Sigo De Frente
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
319

La Primera Vez
Mel Y Raices
Promo
Unknown
342

El Wiri Wiri
Sunny and the Sunliners
30 Exitos Grandes
Freddie
252

Carino Nuevo
Sunny and the Sunliners
30 Exitos Grandes
Freddie
309

Mazz Medley
Isabel Marie
Promo
Q Productions
718

Las Gaviotas
Eva Torrez
Promo
Atlantis
300

Mariposa Traicionera
Mana
Arde El Cielo
Warner Music
431

El Rey
Mana
Arde El Cielo
Warner Music
508

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411

The Long and Winding Road
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
325

Cumbia De Santa Fe
James Bowles
Mis Suenos
Big O
309

El Amor
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
336

Que Pasa Amigo
Bobby Madrid
Copa Tras Copa
Meadow City Records
336

Quiero Verte Disfrutar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
427

Viva Mi Suerte
Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
315

Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
352

What the World Needs now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529

