Algo Nuevo June 9th, 2019

Sunday, June 10th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
Baby Baby
Aisha
Mi Vida En Cancion
Freddie
316
Llevame
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
329
Si Supieras
Ashley Quintanilla
Promo
Unknown
338
Mi Desdichosa
Ashley Quintanilla
Promo
Unknown
403
Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
339
Hasta Que Te Vea
Grupo Iluso
Promo
Klazz
329
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
330
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
503
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Hoy Te Vi
Se Me Va La Voz
Alejandro Fernandez
Dos Mundos
Universal Music
401
Cielo De Acuarela
Alejandro Fernandez
Dos Mundos
Universal Music
401
Chupa Cabra
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
413
Dime Que Si O Dime Que No
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
428
For Sentimental Reasons
Rudy Palacios
Mi Musica, Mi Orgullo
ES-335
444
Tejano Old Skool Power Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1130
Back in the Day Club Mix
Various
Club Mix
Freddie
1006
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
429
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
435
Si Piensas Si Quieres
Amigos Para Siempre
Promo
Atlantis
352
Mi Amiga
Amigos Para Siempre
Promo
Atlantis
424
Tengo Una Novia
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
305
Dulce Para Amar
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
309
Me Sigo De Frente
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
319
La Primera Vez
Mel Y Raices
Promo
Unknown
342
El Wiri Wiri
Sunny and the Sunliners
30 Exitos Grandes
Freddie
252
Carino Nuevo
Sunny and the Sunliners
30 Exitos Grandes
Freddie
309
Mazz Medley
Isabel Marie
Promo
Q Productions
718
Las Gaviotas
Eva Torrez
Promo
Atlantis
300
Mariposa Traicionera
Mana
Arde El Cielo
Warner Music
431
El Rey
Mana
Arde El Cielo
Warner Music
508
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411
The Long and Winding Road
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
325
Cumbia De Santa Fe
James Bowles
Mis Suenos
Big O
309
El Amor
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
336
Que Pasa Amigo
Bobby Madrid
Copa Tras Copa
Meadow City Records
336
Quiero Verte Disfrutar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
427
Viva Mi Suerte
Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
315
Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
352
What the World Needs now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529