Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Capital budget, Power Cost Equalization, college scholarships are caught in PFD debate

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

If an amendment to the capital budget to pay full permanent fund dividends isn’t successful, the Republican House minority leader expects there won’t be enough votes to draw from the Constitutional Budget Reserve.

As the legislature fights over the budget, a decades-old accounting quirk takes on new importance

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Constitutional Budget Reserve is at the center of the debate in the legislature this week because of something called “the sweep.”

Federal child pornography charges against Indiana man related to shooting of Anchorage teenager

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Police say an Indiana man arrested on federal child pornography charges is connected to the shooting death of an Anchorage teenager earlier this month.

As Alaska’s population ages, new senior housing developments are drawing elders from all over

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska’s senior population is booming. That’s leading to a surge in senior housing developments: In Anchorage alone, three new assisted living homes are in various stages of planning and construction.

Escalating tariffs, lingering questions hamper University of Alaska timber sale in Haines

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

There are various factors slowing the 10-year timber sale the University of Alaska announced last March.

City of Homer works with state and Army Corps to battle erosion on the spit

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Homer Spit’s future as an iconic tourist attraction is in danger of washing away. Erosion along the spit’s sea walls is not a new problem. City officials are working with state and federal agencies to find a lasting solution.

Hoonah planning pedestrian project to address tourist congestion

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Hoonah is planning a multi-million dollar pedestrian project to ease congestion from hundreds of thousands of cruise ship visitors.

City of Anchorage program trains child care providers, parents on potentially toxic products

Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A new city program in Anchorage is training childcare providers and parents on what to look for in household products to avoid potentially harmful ingredients.

Team Angry Beaver wins 5th annual Race to Alaska

Elizabeth Gabriel, KRBD – Ketchikan

Named after their local Seattle bar, this was Team Angry Beaver’s first time competing in the 750-mile boat race from Port Townsend, Washington, to Ketchikan, Alaska.