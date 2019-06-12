Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Vote to draw from state savings account to pay for capital projects falls short
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
The special session in Juneau is set to end on Friday. And the Legislature still hasn’t passed a capital budget or set the amount for this year’s permanent fund dividends.
$20M state grant released to Alaska schools, but future funding remains unclear
Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau
School districts across Alaska are looking forward to a bump in their bank accounts from a $20M grant appropriated last year. But the overall outlook for state education spending is far from clear.
Work begins on new site for village of Newtok
Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel
The Air Force and the Marines started work on Tuesday, helping to construct the new site for the village of Newtok.
State employees anxious as government shutdown threat looms
Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau
A state operating budget is now on its way to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk. The question is whether it will be enough to prevent a government shutdown on July 1.
Numerous fires spark around Interior
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
Smokejumpers and water drops corralled a small wildfire near the village of Ft. Yukon yesterday.
DEC details new plan to address PFAS in soil
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is working on a PFAS soil remediation experiment.
Unusually high number of seal deaths reported along the coast of the Bering and Chukchi Seas
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks
“We don’t know if it’s lack of sea ice, or if there was a harmful algal bloom,” said Julie Speegle with NOAA Fisheries. “There’s quite a range of factors.”
Ask a Climatologist: Anchorage close to record number of ‘thunderstorm days’
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
This summer, Alaska’s largest city is approaching a milestone for “thunderstorm days.” As of Wednesday afternoon, Anchorage has seen four days with at least some thunderstorm activity. One more, and it’ll tie the city’s record.
Goat yoga? In Fairbanks, there’s a new animal to flow with: reindeer
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks
“You’ll see the reindeer getting into these amazing poses,” said Jane Atkinson, owner of Running Reindeer Ranch. “And it’s like wow…. Look at this little yoga move that they do!”