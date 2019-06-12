Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿

Vote to draw from state savings account to pay for capital projects falls short

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The special session in Juneau is set to end on Friday. And the Legislature still hasn’t passed a capital budget or set the amount for this year’s permanent fund dividends.

$20M state grant released to Alaska schools, but future funding remains unclear

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

School districts across Alaska are looking forward to a bump in their bank accounts from a $20M grant appropriated last year. But the overall outlook for state education spending is far from clear.

Work begins on new site for village of Newtok

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

The Air Force and the Marines started work on Tuesday, helping to construct the new site for the village of Newtok.

State employees anxious as government shutdown threat looms

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

A state operating budget is now on its way to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk. The question is whether it will be enough to prevent a government shutdown on July 1.

Numerous fires spark around Interior

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Smokejumpers and water drops corralled a small wildfire near the village of Ft. Yukon yesterday.

DEC details new plan to address PFAS in soil

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is working on a PFAS soil remediation experiment.

Unusually high number of seal deaths reported along the coast of the Bering and Chukchi Seas

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“We don’t know if it’s lack of sea ice, or if there was a harmful algal bloom,” said Julie Speegle with NOAA Fisheries. “There’s quite a range of factors.”

Ask a Climatologist: Anchorage close to record number of ‘thunderstorm days’

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This summer, Alaska’s largest city is approaching a milestone for “thunderstorm days.” As of Wednesday afternoon, Anchorage has seen four days with at least some thunderstorm activity. One more, and it’ll tie the city’s record.

Goat yoga? In Fairbanks, there’s a new animal to flow with: reindeer

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“You’ll see the reindeer getting into these amazing poses,” said Jane Atkinson, owner of Running Reindeer Ranch. “And it’s like wow…. Look at this little yoga move that they do!”