Traveling Music 6-16-19

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
6-16-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Peace Will Rise
Si Kahn / Si Kahn
Courage
Strictly Country Records
3:31
Blessed
Lucinda Williams / Lucinda Williams
Salmon Solidarity
Bristol Bay Forever
5:48
Gotta Get Go
John Cowan – John Cowan, B. Crain
John Cowan
Sugar Hill
4:04
Girl Next Door
Kathy Kallick Band / Kathy Kallick
Between the Hollow and the High Rise
www.kathykallick.com
2:44
On This Farm
Si Kahn / Si Kahn
Courage
Strictly Country Records
2:53
Red Spruce (This Way Home)
Cindy Kallet / Cindy Kallet
This Way Home
www.Overallmusic.com
4:52
Skunk Don’t Care
Cindy Kallet / Cindy Kallet
This Way Home
www.Overallmusic.com
3:16
Monobrow – instrumental
Kathy Kallick Band / Greg Booth
Between the Hollow and the High Rise
www.kathykallick.com
2:40
High Above the Powerlines
John Cowan – Randy Handley
John Cowan
Sugar Hill
4:51
Don’t Lie
Tim Easton / Tim Easton
Salmon Solidarity
Bristol Bay Forever
2:18
Nothing But the Blues
John Cowan – John Cowan, JKGulley
John Cowan
Sugar Hill
3:50
Valdez
Jim Page / Jim Page
Salmon Solidarity
Bristol Bay Forever
3:47
Glacier Song
Cindy Kallet / Cindy Kallet
Dreaming Down a Quiet Line
Stone’s Throw Music
2:45
Hunter
Si Kahn / Si Kahn
Courage
Strictly Country Records
3:41
My House
Kathy Kallick Band / Kathy Kallick
Between the Hollow and the High Rise
www.kathykallick.com
3:03