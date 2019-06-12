Traveling Music 6-16-19

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

6-16-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Peace Will Rise

Si Kahn / Si Kahn

Courage

Strictly Country Records

3:31

Blessed

Lucinda Williams / Lucinda Williams

Salmon Solidarity

Bristol Bay Forever

5:48

Gotta Get Go

John Cowan – John Cowan, B. Crain

John Cowan

Sugar Hill

4:04

Girl Next Door

Kathy Kallick Band / Kathy Kallick

Between the Hollow and the High Rise

www.kathykallick.com

2:44

On This Farm

Si Kahn / Si Kahn

Courage

Strictly Country Records

2:53

Red Spruce (This Way Home)

Cindy Kallet / Cindy Kallet

This Way Home

www.Overallmusic.com

4:52

Skunk Don’t Care

Cindy Kallet / Cindy Kallet

This Way Home

www.Overallmusic.com

3:16

Monobrow – instrumental

Kathy Kallick Band / Greg Booth

Between the Hollow and the High Rise

www.kathykallick.com

2:40

High Above the Powerlines

John Cowan – Randy Handley

John Cowan

Sugar Hill

4:51

Don’t Lie

Tim Easton / Tim Easton

Salmon Solidarity

Bristol Bay Forever

2:18

Nothing But the Blues

John Cowan – John Cowan, JKGulley

John Cowan

Sugar Hill

3:50

Valdez

Jim Page / Jim Page

Salmon Solidarity

Bristol Bay Forever

3:47

Glacier Song

Cindy Kallet / Cindy Kallet

Dreaming Down a Quiet Line

Stone’s Throw Music

2:45

Hunter

Si Kahn / Si Kahn

Courage

Strictly Country Records

3:41

My House

Kathy Kallick Band / Kathy Kallick

Between the Hollow and the High Rise

www.kathykallick.com

3:03