Newtok residents will eventually relocate to the village of Mertarvik, pictured here on August 9, 2018. The relocation project is well underway with a major increase in construction planned for this summer. (Photo credit Katie Basile / KYUK)

Boots are on the ground in Mertarvik. The Air Force and the Marines started work on Tuesday, helping to construct the new site for the village of Newtok.

       

Newtok invited the Department of Defense to conduct its Innovations Readiness Training in Mertarvik. The training allows reserve forces to practice setting up infrastructure in unfamiliar environments.

For the next 10 weeks, military personnel will construct a gravel road, a landfill, a heavy equipment shop and four homes in Mertarvik.