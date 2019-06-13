Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy calls for round two in Wasilla after Alaska Legislature adjourns first special session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has called for a second special session to be hosted in Wasilla next month. The session’s agenda is limited to PFD funding.

Murkowski differs with Trump on campaign help from foreign powers

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski was not happy to hear President Trump say he would accept foreign intel on a political opponent.

EPA officials hear concerns over Pebble Mine during Bristol Bay visit

Alex Hager, KDLG – Dillingham

As the debate rolls on over the proposed development of Pebble Mine, some government officials made their way from Washington D.C. up to Bristol Bay to talk to people in the area.

Why fishermen are mailing corks to Murkowski

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Bristol Bay fishermen who oppose the Pebble Mine are adding an unusual task to their pre-season chores: They’re writing messages on cork floats and mailing them to Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Corrections commissioner cancels prison’s Father’s Day event

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska’s Corrections commissioner has canceled an upcoming Father’s Day event at Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla a couple days before it was set to take place, due to concerns about contraband and safety, the department says.

Alaska’s US senators express concerns over transboundary mines in BC letter

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

U.S. senators from Alaska and three other border states have written to British Columbia’s premier expressing concern over transboundary mining.

Federal review finds gaps in Alaska ‘critical incident’ reporting

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A new report by a federal watchdog agency finds that Alaska health care providers and administrators failed to correctly report and monitor critical incidents involving people with developmental disabilities.

‘Pretty unbelievable,’ says Kotlik hunter who helped document recent spike in seal deaths

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Harold Okitkun counted 18 dead seals north of Kotlik — a number he says he’s never seen or heard of other people in the village seeing.

State attorney general praises federal ruling on road-building in Southeast

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska’s attorney general is hailing a federal judge’s ruling that could ease road building throughout Southeast Alaska. The ruling came in after the state sued the U.S. Forest Service in 2016 over a disputed road easement near Ketchikan that runs through Tongass National Forest.

Three women removed from state human rights commission without much explanation

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Three members of the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights have been abruptly removed from their positions with several months left in their five-year terms.

Partnering with FBI, Unalaska police aim to finish Ballyhoo crash investigation

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Two local high school students were killed when a truck plunged off the cliffside and fell about 900 feet to the shoreline below. Authorities said they hope to have an explanation by the end of June.

Former UAF hockey player part of Stanley Cup-winning Blues

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Former University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey standout Colton Parayko helped the St Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup last night.