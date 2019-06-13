Alaska, through the eyes of the Cole brothers

Terrence, left, and Dermot, right, josh and joke with one another at Terrence’s last lecture at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in May of 2018. (Screen shot, You Tube)

Terrence and Dermot Cole are smart brothers who moved to Fairbanks as young men. Terrence became a history professor at University of Alaska Fairbanks. Journalist Dermot has written for four decades, 21 years for the Fairbanks News Miner, four years for the Alaska Dispatch News, and now for his own blog, Reporting from Alaska. Both have handfuls of books to their credit.

Michael Carey, Anchorage Daily News columnist and also from Fairbanks, is a longtime friend of theirs.

The historian and the journalist, along with their Anchorage friend and my pop-up co-host, have been observing our fair state for a long time. In this hour-long conversation, Michael and I will draw them out on what makes this state great, why it stumbles, and how it will prevail. We’re taking the long view.

Listeners questions and comments are welcome throughout the show, so join us!

HOSTS: Kathleen McCoy, with pop-up co-host Michael Carey

GUESTS:

Terrence Cole , public historian, retired professor

, public historian, retired professor Dermot Cole, retired journalist, still blogging

