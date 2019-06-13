Senior living in Alaska

Elder Lucy Jacob enjoys lunch with her friends in the cafeteria at the Senior Center. (Photo by Charles/KYUK)

Alaska’s senior population is booming. Meanwhile, the state is experiencing what experts call a housing “crisis.” How are communities working to meet the growing need for senior housing and long-term care options? We’ll discuss the challenges — and some innovative ideas for overcoming them — on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Kirsten Swann

GUESTS:

Carol Gore , president & CEO, Cook Inlet Housing Authority

, president & CEO, Cook Inlet Housing Authority Thea Agnew Bemben , principal, Agnew::Beck Consulting

, principal, Agnew::Beck Consulting Karen Parr, co-founder, Raven Landing

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

