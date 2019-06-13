Sleep disorders in adults and children

Sleep disorders are a comment health concern and can affect many aspects of our overall health. Problems range from insomnia and snoring to severe sleep apnea. On the next Line One we’re joined by a sleep specialist to discuss sleep disorders in both adults and children.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD
GUEST:
- Dr. Ross Dodge, Pediatric Medical Director for Peak Neurology and Sleep Medicine
PARTICIPATE: This episode has been prerecorded and will not be accepting calls or emails during broadcast.
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
