Kitchen fire sparks Fairbanks lodge evacuation

A fire at the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge led to the evacuation of more than 500 guests and staff Thursday evening.

Firefighters respond to the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge for a structure fire on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Photo credit University Fire Department)

There were no reported injuries, according to the University Fire Department. The fire began around 8:30 p.m., and when the first firefighters arrived, they found flames from the kitchen had spread to the floor, burning the hotel’s wooden support structures. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the building. A total of 78 emergency personnel from more than a dozen different agencies responded to the fire, according to the fire department.

Guests staying at the lodge through June 15 are being sent to other local hotels, Princess Public Relations Director Negin Kamali said in an email Friday.

“Any impacted dates beyond that will be evaluated and announced as soon as possible,” Kamali wrote.

The 328-room lodge underwent a $1.5 million renovation in 2013, according to the company.

The University Fire Department said fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.