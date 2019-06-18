Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Working group seeks a path forward on PFDs amid heated debate

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Working group members say they want the committee’s work to help end the annual legislative fights over permanent fund dividends.

Pogo Mine settles in sex discrimination lawsuit

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A former underground miner at the Pogo Mine in Interior Alaska has won a large settlement against Pogo’s owners after the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found she was discriminated against because she is a woman.

GCI announces state’s first wireless 5G network in Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state’s largest telecommunications company announced it’s building the first 5G wireless network in the state’s largest city.

Federal agency halts proposed ‘hybrid energy’ project, citing company’s qualifications

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A federal agency has put a proposed Fairbanks-area renewable-energy project on hold.

Village of Igiugig one step closer to replacing diesel electricity with hydrokinetic system

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“One year from now, we’ll know whether the community would like to own this device,” says IVC President AlexAnna Salmon. “If it really is going to prove itself to be an effective option for providing power.”

Federal audit finds gaps in Alaska ‘critical incident’ reporting

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After a recent federal review found Alaska health care providers failed to correctly report and monitor critical incidents involving people with developmental disabilities, state health officials are making changes in an attempt to close the gaps.

Fairbanks City Council unanimously votes down proposal to increase hotel tax

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks City Council unanimously defeated Mayor Jim Matherly’s proposal last week to increase the city’s hotel/motel tax to raise additional revenue for city services. The mayor says the city needs additional revenue as demand for services grows and state funding shrinks.

Angoon residents, supporters protest Juneau’s annexation petition

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

A fight over land is reigniting after the City and Borough of Juneau submitted a proposal to annex portions of Admiralty Island to the state’s Local Boundary Commission.

Anchorage to make safety renovations to local Town Square park

Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously voted to advance a proposal that aims to make the park feel safer and more welcoming year-round.