Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

﻿﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿﻿

US House approves anti-Pebble amendment; Young votes no, defends permit process

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington, D.C.

The U.S. House voted 233-201 for an amendment that would block the Corps of Engineers from proceeding on a permit for the proposed Pebble Mine.

Questions surrounding Supreme Court decision mean no federal officers patrolling Lower Kuskokwim

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

A U.S. Supreme Court decision is impacting the enforcement of fishing regulations on the Kuskokwim River. For the first time in at least seven years, no federal wildlife officers are patrolling the lower Kuskokwim River during king salmon season.

Defendant in Anchorage teen’s homicide case now faces federal child porn charges

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

New federal charges have been filed against two people involved in the June 2 murder of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman in Anchorage.

Soldier found dead in barracks at Fort Wainwright

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Army officials are investigating the death of a Stryker Brigade soldier whose body was found Monday in his barracks room on Fort Wainwright.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly gets first satanic invocation

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A member of the local Satanic Temple gave the invocation at the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting Tuesday night for the first time since the borough changed its policy on invocations last year.

Lower Yukon schools contend with legacy of contamination

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

In Alaska, when contamination is discovered on a site — usually it’s up to the owner, or the person responsible for making the mess fix it. But what happens when it’s not clear who owned the property, who caused the pollution and who should pay to clean it up?

Dead gray whale near Wrangell located and secured

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

The carcass of a gray whale spotted floating over the weekend near Wrangell has been located.

Scientists examine songs of North Pacific right whales looking for meaning

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Federal researchers in the Bering Sea have released recordings of songs by some of the rarest whales in the world. While this is exciting news for marine science, it could point to heartache for North Pacific right whales.

Rain a respite for Southeast water conservation measures

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Despite some recent rainfall, it’s still abnormally dry across Southeast Alaska. Wrangell remains in severe drought even if the city’s reservoirs are overflowing from recent rains.