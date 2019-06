Alaska in the spring is a blossoming green wonderland to harvest and forage for wild edible plants. Lisa Brandstetter takes advantage of many of these spring treats, but a favorite for her and her family are sprucetips; But she chooses this lifestyle for more than just the pantry full of homemade jelly.

Video and story by Valerie Kern

Music from FirstCom Music

For a Spruce Tip Jelly Recipe from PBS Food, visit: http://to.pbs.org/1EAvj4Y