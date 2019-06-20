Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Time for Murkowski to take a stand on Pebble? She says not yet.

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Opponents of the Pebble Mine are doing all they can to get Sen. Lisa Murkowski on their side. But Murkowski is not ready to make a declaration about the mine, for or against.

Dunleavy to lawmakers: PFD formula must be approved by popular vote

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Dunleavy and lawmakers are engaged in a worthy discussion over the future of Alaska Permanent Fund earnings and dividends.

Anchorage homelessness problem draws frustration from both sides of issue

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly approved an extension to the city’s cold weather shelter program on Tuesday, allowing some facilities to serve as temporary overnight shelters through September 1. Lawmakers say it’s just one part of the plan to address homelessness in Alaska’s largest city.

Alaska Congress members ask to tap relief funds for seafood

Associated Press

Alaska’s congressional delegation says the state’s fishermen and seafood processors should be included in a federal trade war relief package.

Appellate court rejects Alaskans appeal in Carnival pollution case

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

If successful, the appeal would’ve effectively delayed the cruise giant’s recent settlement with the Justice Department for multiple violations of its felony probation.

Fishing regulations on the Kuskokwim: Do they restrict Yup’ik culture or preserve it?

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

The Kuskokwim River has now had three fishing openings for drift gillnets, but many people in Akiak are not happy.

Following the purchase of Minto Mine, Yukon ore may be shipped from Skagway once again

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The Yukon’s Minto Mine is expected to resume copper production in the near future. That means Skagway’s ore terminal may begin loading ships with ore after months of inactivity. But this could complicate the other needs of Skagway’s port.

Alaska Mental Health Trust plans new land use permit, fees

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority owns 1 million acres of land around the state. Now it’s moving forward with a new permit system for recreational users.

UAF officials say they’ve got a better idea on completion date of power plant

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

University of Alaska Fairbanks officials say the problems they’ve encountered in getting the 245-million-dollar power plant fully operational have pushed the project behind schedule and over budget.

As summer travel season begins, Fairbanks airport reminds locals of parking regulations

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

The summer travel season is well under way. Fairbanks International Airport officials say they’re expecting about 2,000 passengers to depart daily during the season. Almost all of them are dropped off at the curb in front of the terminal. And some of the drivers are leaving their vehicles unattended at the curb, causing traffic congestion. That’s prompted airport police and fire officials to renew their warnings about those double-parked vehicles.