How citizens can ride along with the APD

This summer solstice evening, senior judge Elaine Andrews will participate in a citizen’s ride along with the Anchorage Police Department, riding with Sgt. Jeremy Conkling. Conkling also currently serves as president of the Alaska Police Department Employees Association (APDEA), a bargaining unit that represents 500 employees at APD.

Conkling’s APD career began in 2011 as a patrol officer. He’s spent most of his career on the swing shift, where he also served on SWAT, and as a firearms and officer survival instructor. He has also served four years with the Valdez Police Department. He was first elected to the APDEA executive board in 2016.

Senior Judge Elaine Andrews, a co-host for Justice Alaska, is a retired Alaska Superior Court Judge who served on the bench over 21 years adndas presiding judge of the Anchorage trial courts.

Find out what events occurred on her ride-along, and learn how any citizen age 18 and older can participate in an APD ride along. Your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program, so join us!

HOSTS: Kathleen McCoy, Elaine Andrews

GUEST:

Sgt. Jeremy Conkling, APD officer and APDEA president

PARTICIPATE: