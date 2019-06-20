Using NSAIDS safely and wisely

One of the biggest aisles in the grocery store is the one devoted to over the counter medicines for pain or inflammation. Many of them come from the drug class called NSAIDS and include ibuprofen and naproxen. But such medications are one of the leading causes of hospitalization for drug side effects. What do you need to know to use them safely and wisely? We discuss over the counter pain medications, next on Line One.
HOST: Dr. KC Kaltenborn, MD
GUEST:
- Emily Jolly, PharmD, clinical pharmacist, Providence Medical Group Primary Care Clinic
- Amy K. Paul, PharmD, BCACP, clinical pharmacist, Providence Medical Group Primary Care Clinic”
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: