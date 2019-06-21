Traveling Music

Kluonie Frey for Shonti Elder

7-7-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Oh Watch The Stars

Elizabeth Mitchell and Aiofe O’Donovan / Traditional

A Sounding Joy

Smithsonian Folkways

2:17

Hey Ya

Avriel and the Sequoias / Outkast

Hey Ya

MP3

4:26

Fickle Heart

Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf

Fickle Heart

Ira Wolf

3:20

Girl Crush

Harry Styles / Little Big Town

Live at the BBC

BBC

4:38

Dream in Blue

Stray Birds / Stray Birds

Stray Birds

Stray Birds

3:37

Even the Darkness Has Arms

Barr Brothers / Barr Brothers

Sleeping Operator

Secret City

3:51

I Was Made for Sunny Days

The Weepies / The Weepies

Be My Thrill

Sony Music Canada

3:14

Sunscreen

Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf

Fickle Heart

Ira Wolf

2:58

Cool Kids / Riptide

The Queen and King / Echosmith, Vance Joy

The Queen and King

The Queen and King

2:30

Can’t Hide

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Song Up in Her Head

Sugar Hill

3:12

Hearts on Fire

Passenger (this on-air version with Ed Sheeran is on Youtube) / Passenger

Whispers

Nettwerk

4:30

All the Pretty Girls

Kaleo / Kaleo

A/B

Elektra

4:30

Underneath the Stars

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

Underneath the Stars

Pure Records

3:24

Gulf Coast Highway

Red Molly / Nanci Griffith, James Hooker, Danny Flowers

James

CD Baby

4:18

Your Bones

Of Monsters and Men / Of Monsters and Men

My Head is an Animal

Republic

4:09