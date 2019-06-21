Traveling Music
Kluonie Frey for Shonti Elder
7-7-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Oh Watch The Stars
Elizabeth Mitchell and Aiofe O’Donovan / Traditional
A Sounding Joy
Smithsonian Folkways
2:17
Hey Ya
Avriel and the Sequoias / Outkast
Hey Ya
MP3
4:26
Fickle Heart
Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf
Fickle Heart
Ira Wolf
3:20
Girl Crush
Harry Styles / Little Big Town
Live at the BBC
BBC
4:38
Dream in Blue
Stray Birds / Stray Birds
Stray Birds
Stray Birds
3:37
Even the Darkness Has Arms
Barr Brothers / Barr Brothers
Sleeping Operator
Secret City
3:51
I Was Made for Sunny Days
The Weepies / The Weepies
Be My Thrill
Sony Music Canada
3:14
Sunscreen
Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf
Fickle Heart
Ira Wolf
2:58
Cool Kids / Riptide
The Queen and King / Echosmith, Vance Joy
The Queen and King
The Queen and King
2:30
Can’t Hide
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Song Up in Her Head
Sugar Hill
3:12
Hearts on Fire
Passenger (this on-air version with Ed Sheeran is on Youtube) / Passenger
Whispers
Nettwerk
4:30
All the Pretty Girls
Kaleo / Kaleo
A/B
Elektra
4:30
Underneath the Stars
Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby
Underneath the Stars
Pure Records
3:24
Gulf Coast Highway
Red Molly / Nanci Griffith, James Hooker, Danny Flowers
James
CD Baby
4:18
Your Bones
Of Monsters and Men / Of Monsters and Men
My Head is an Animal
Republic
4:09