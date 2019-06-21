Traveling Music 6-30-19

Traveling Music
Kluonie Frey for Shonti Elder
6-30-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Sleeping on the Blacktop
Colter Wall / Colter Wall
Imaginary Appalachia
Young Mary’s Record Company
3:10
Change on the Rise
Avi Kaplan / Avi Kaplan
Change on the Rise
Sequoia Summit Records
4:05
Raising the Dead
Johnny Flynn / Johnny Flynn
Sillion
Transgressive
3:34
Graves
Whiskey Shivers / Whiskey Shivers
Whiskey Shivers
Clean Bill Records
3:11
Sixteen Tons
Tennessee Ernie Ford / Merle Travis
Sixteen Tons
Sunset Productions
2:40
Broken Bones
Kaleo / Kaleo
A/B
Elektra
4:06
Railroad Man
Stray Birds / Stray Birds
The Stray Birds
The Stray Birds
3:45
Build Me Up From Bones
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Build Me Up From Bones
Sugar Hill
3:43
Howling
Wild Rivers / Wild Rivers
Howling
Wild Rivers Ltd.
2:56
Detectorists
Johnny Flynn / Johnny Flynn
Detectorists
Transgressive
2:06
Start a Fire
Passenger / Passenger
Whispers
Nettwerk
4:21
Grounds for Divorce
Elbow / Elbow
Seldom Seen Kid
Geffen
3:51
Automobile
Kaleo / Kaleo
A/B
Elektra
3:07
Long Ride Home
Patti Griffin / Patti Griffin
Elizabethtown
RCA / Vinyl
3:32
Harlem
Stray Birds / Stray Birds
The Stray Birds
The Stray Birds
4:25
Ada Plays
Gabriel Yared / Gabriel Yared
Cold Mountain Soundtrack
Sony UK
3:18