Traveling Music 6-30-19

By

Traveling Music

Kluonie Frey for Shonti Elder

6-30-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Sleeping on the Blacktop

Colter Wall / Colter Wall

Imaginary Appalachia

Young Mary’s Record Company

3:10

Change on the Rise

Avi Kaplan / Avi Kaplan

Change on the Rise

Sequoia Summit Records

4:05

Raising the Dead

Johnny Flynn / Johnny Flynn

Sillion

Transgressive

3:34

Graves

Whiskey Shivers / Whiskey Shivers

Whiskey Shivers

Clean Bill Records

3:11

Sixteen Tons

Tennessee Ernie Ford / Merle Travis

Sixteen Tons

Sunset Productions

2:40

Broken Bones

Kaleo / Kaleo

A/B

Elektra

4:06

Railroad Man

Stray Birds / Stray Birds

The Stray Birds

The Stray Birds

3:45

Build Me Up From Bones

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Build Me Up From Bones

Sugar Hill

3:43

Howling

Wild Rivers / Wild Rivers

Howling

Wild Rivers Ltd.

2:56

Detectorists

Johnny Flynn / Johnny Flynn

Detectorists

Transgressive

2:06

Start a Fire

Passenger / Passenger

Whispers

Nettwerk

4:21

Grounds for Divorce

Elbow / Elbow

Seldom Seen Kid

Geffen

3:51

Automobile

Kaleo / Kaleo

A/B

Elektra

3:07

Long Ride Home

Patti Griffin / Patti Griffin

Elizabethtown

RCA / Vinyl

3:32

Harlem

Stray Birds / Stray Birds

The Stray Birds

The Stray Birds

4:25

Ada Plays

Gabriel Yared / Gabriel Yared

Cold Mountain Soundtrack

Sony UK

3:18