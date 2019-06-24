Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 24, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Legislators defy Dunleavy, announce Juneau as special session location

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Legislative leaders say the floor sessions would be held at the Capitol in Juneau, while most of the meetings would be in Anchorage at the Legislative Information Office.

Swan Lake fire grows, moving closer to Sterling Highway

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Swan Lake fire has grown to 32,300 acres. The fire has been burning since early June in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. This weekend, winds spread the fire within two miles of the Sterling Highway.

State extends air quality advisory amid Swan Lake Fire

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

State officials have extended an air quality advisory for Southcentral Alaska as smoke from the Swan Lake Fire continues to linger over the area.

Team assigned to Creek Fire northwest of Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

An incident management team has been assigned to wildfire response north of Fairbanks. The Alaska based group is assuming management of the 600 acre shovel Creek Fire 25 miles northwest of Fairbanks in the Murphy Dome area.

Passengers in fatal Kenai airplane crash were from Michigan

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two Michigan residents killed in a weekend small airplane crash on the Kenai Peninsula.

Tongass forest supporters rally in favor of roadless rule

Associated Press

About 150 people turned out in Juneau for a rally opposing expanded development in the Tongass National Forest.

Alaska considers $10 million loan fund to prop up Ketchikan’s shipyard

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

With the future of Alaska’s ferry system in question, the state may offer short-term financing to incentivize work at Ketchikan’s shipyard.

Russian ambassador seeks conversation, friendship in first visit to Sitka

Nina Sparling, KCAW – Sitka

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov paid a visit to Sitka last week, one of several Alaska stops on a history and culture tour.

Jökulhlaup raises Taku River levels; Suicide Basin release likely in next few weeks

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

The rising water level will bring more debris and much colder water. “So, if you were to perhaps fall in the river, there would be more risk of hypothermia,” said Nicole Ferrin of the National Weather Service.

Hydro lakes rebounding, but a long way from full

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Hydroelectric reservoirs in Southeast Alaska are rising this month with the last of the remaining snow melt and some significant rainfall. However, hydro operators caution those lakes are still a long way from full.

Meet Sovereign Bill, the voice behind Molly of Denali

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Molly is voiced by 14-year-old Indigenous actress Sovereign Bill of Auburn, Washington. Bill is of Tlingit and Muckleshoot descent.