Night Music: June 15th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for June 15th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Keep Talkin’
Yuko Miwa
Keep Talkin’
OBTM-001116
4:16
In Walked Bud
Yuko Miwa / Monk
Keep Talkin’
OBTM-001116
6:32
Tropical Country
Jorge Ben Jor
Live in Rio
Tropical Storm 90214-2
7:33
Ivory Coast
Jorge Ben Jor
Live in Rio
Tropical Storm 90214-2
8:36
Since You’re Gone
George Benson
Since You’re Gone
Warner PRO-CD 2981
5:46
You’d Be So Nice To Come To
Cheryl Bentyne / Porter
Talk of the Town
RN 005Telarc CD-83583
4:20
They Can’t Take That Away From Me
Cheryl Bentyne / Gershwin
Talk of the Town
RN 005Telarc CD-83583
3:19
Back Home
Bob Berg
Cycles
Denob CY-72745
6:08
Pipes
Bob Berg
Cycles
Denob CY-72745
11:17
9:00 – 10:00
Vesta
Adam Revell and Essence Rider
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:08
El Goggo
Jimmy Gaudreau
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
2:41
Wade in the Water
Little Faith
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:01
The Call
Ly Tartell
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:32
Going in Two Directions at Once
Vince di Mura
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
2:47
TrackMan
Bill Doerfeld
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:44
Concentration
Jay Messer
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:53
The Call
Chip McNeill / Brad
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:45
Tales of the Heart – Out of this World
Global Jazz Project / Harshberger
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:53
Jingle Bells
New Orleans Party Asylum / Pierpont
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:17
Night
Pan Morigan
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:39
Brisa del Caribe
Kayle Clements
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:59