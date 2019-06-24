Night Music: June 15th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

Here is the Night Music Playlist for June 15th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Keep Talkin’
Yuko Miwa
Keep Talkin’
OBTM-001116
4:16

In Walked Bud
Yuko Miwa / Monk
Keep Talkin’
OBTM-001116
6:32

Tropical Country
Jorge Ben Jor
Live in Rio
Tropical Storm 90214-2
7:33

Ivory Coast
Jorge Ben Jor
Live in Rio
Tropical Storm 90214-2
8:36

Since You’re Gone
George Benson
Since You’re Gone
Warner PRO-CD 2981
5:46

You’d Be So Nice To Come To
Cheryl Bentyne / Porter
Talk of the Town
RN 005Telarc CD-83583
4:20

They Can’t Take That Away From Me
Cheryl Bentyne / Gershwin
Talk of the Town
RN 005Telarc CD-83583
3:19

Back Home
Bob Berg
Cycles
Denob CY-72745
6:08

Pipes
Bob Berg
Cycles
Denob CY-72745
11:17

9:00 – 10:00

Vesta
Adam Revell and Essence Rider
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:08

El Goggo
Jimmy Gaudreau
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
2:41

Wade in the Water
Little Faith
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:01

The Call
Ly Tartell
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:32

Going in Two Directions at Once
Vince di Mura
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
2:47

TrackMan
Bill Doerfeld
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:44

Concentration
Jay Messer
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:53

The Call
Chip McNeill / Brad
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:45

Tales of the Heart – Out of this World
Global Jazz Project / Harshberger
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:53

Jingle Bells
New Orleans Party Asylum / Pierpont
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:17

Night
Pan Morigan
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:39

Brisa del Caribe
Kayle Clements
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:59

