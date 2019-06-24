Night Music: June 15th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for June 15th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Keep Talkin’

Yuko Miwa

Keep Talkin’

OBTM-001116

4:16

In Walked Bud

Yuko Miwa / Monk

Keep Talkin’

OBTM-001116

6:32

Tropical Country

Jorge Ben Jor

Live in Rio

Tropical Storm 90214-2

7:33

Ivory Coast

Jorge Ben Jor

Live in Rio

Tropical Storm 90214-2

8:36

Since You’re Gone

George Benson

Since You’re Gone

Warner PRO-CD 2981

5:46

You’d Be So Nice To Come To

Cheryl Bentyne / Porter

Talk of the Town

RN 005Telarc CD-83583

4:20

They Can’t Take That Away From Me

Cheryl Bentyne / Gershwin

Talk of the Town

RN 005Telarc CD-83583

3:19

Back Home

Bob Berg

Cycles

Denob CY-72745

6:08

Pipes

Bob Berg

Cycles

Denob CY-72745

11:17

9:00 – 10:00

Vesta

Adam Revell and Essence Rider

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:08

El Goggo

Jimmy Gaudreau

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

2:41

Wade in the Water

Little Faith

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:01

The Call

Ly Tartell

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:32

Going in Two Directions at Once

Vince di Mura

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

2:47

TrackMan

Bill Doerfeld

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:44

Concentration

Jay Messer

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:53

The Call

Chip McNeill / Brad

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:45

Tales of the Heart – Out of this World

Global Jazz Project / Harshberger

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:53

Jingle Bells

New Orleans Party Asylum / Pierpont

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:17

Night

Pan Morigan

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:39

Brisa del Caribe

Kayle Clements

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:59