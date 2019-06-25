Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Former Alaska lawmaker disappointed with retroactive per diem payments

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Former Alaska state Rep. Jason Grenn sponsored an ethics law last year that affects legislators’ per diems. He called a recent vote on retroactive per diem payments “sad.”

Pebble CEO and opponent debate whether mine proposal is ‘the nose under the camel’s tent’

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership and a prominent Pebble opponent debated a key point of contention about the proposed mine: its size.

Kenai’s Swan Lake Fire grows to 37,000 acres

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

According to an update from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center, fire crews are now working to control the fire, and remove fuel, north of the Sterling Highway and a power transmission line.

Some Interior residents prepare to relocate as Shovel Creek Fire intensifies

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Residents of five neighborhoods northwest of Fairbanks have been notified to be ready to evacuate, as a nearby wildfire intensifies. The “ready evacuation” notice issued by the Fairbanks North Star Borough is for the Martin, McCloud, Murphy, Perfect Perch, and Lincoln subdivisions, plus areas along the Chatanika River.

15 wildfires currently staffed by emergency responders

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Shovel Creek Fire is among 15 staffed wildfires in the state, and one of three where major response efforts continue. That includes the Swan Lake Fire, staffed by 383 firefighters, and the 310 acre Caribou Creek Fire off Chena Hot Springs Road in Fairbanks, where 159 firefighters are deployed.

Cost-cutting will take Alaska’s flagship ferry out of service

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The cash-strapped Alaska Marine Highway System plans to tie up its flagship ferry to save money. State transportation officials confirm that the M/V Columbia will not sail past Sept 4th.

Feds investigate video of cruise ship in near-miss with humpback whales

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Federal regulators are investigating video footage that appears to show a Holland America Line cruise ship narrowly missing a pod of humpback whales while on its way to Juneau.

Homes near Akiak’s eroded riverbank need to move, but some people choose to stay

Greg Kim, KYUK – Bethel

Akiak lost a mile-long stretch of riverbank to erosion last month. Six houses are now within 100 feet of the riverbank and need to be moved as soon as possible, but some people don’t want to move.

Fly fishing and guide academy brings local touch to sport fishing industry

Alex Hager, KDLG – Dillingham

In its 11th year, the Bristol Bay Fly Fishing & Guide Academy is putting area young people in a variety of jobs at Bristol Bay lodges.

Tie-dye, rainbows and love songs: Juneau’s first youth LGBTQ Pride party

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

Pride week in Juneau featured something new this year: a party just for LGBTQ middle school and high school students.