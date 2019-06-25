Traveling Music 7-14-19

By

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

7-14-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Bend

Tanana Rafters / Jamie Whiteman

Bend

www.tananarafters.com/band

5:25

Up to Me

Rick Miller / Rick Miller

Up to Me

www.rickmillerproductions.com

3:28

Love in a Paper Cup

Amy Lou (Hettinger) / Amy Lou Hettinger

Of Roots and Of Wings

www.store.cdbaby.com/cd/AmyLouHettinger

4:13

Shallow Roots

Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse

Again, Again

www.collinstackhouse.com

3:52

So Beautiful

Pamyua / Karina Moller

Caught in the Act

Www.pamyua.com

5:11

Bring Me Home

Bubba Cook / Bubba Cook

Wounded Dove; Alaskans Sing of War and Peace

www.veterans-for-peace-online-store.myshopify.com/

6:12

Baby Dumpling

Glaceia Adele Henderson / Tracia Jordan – lyrics, Glaceia Adele Henderson

Lullaby Project 2017; Hiland Mountain Correctional Center

4:43

When You Smiled

Marsha Reeves / Marsha Reeves

Sing My Way Home

https://store.cdbaby.com/Artist/MarshaReeves

3:12

Power and Glory

Rick Miller / Rick Miller

Up to Me

www.rickmillerproductions.com

3:43

We Are Children of God

Joel and Naomi Stamoolis / Joel Stamoolis

Fully Set Your Hope

Wasilla Bible Church

3:45

Not a Love Song

Anna Lynch / Anna Lynch

Anna Lynch

www.annalynchmusic.com

3:01

The Yukon

Tanana Rafters / Jamie Whiteman

Bend

www.tananarafters.com/band

4:29

Hammer and Nails

Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse

Again, Again

www.collinstackhouse.com

2:32