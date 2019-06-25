Traveling Music 7-14-19

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
7-14-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Bend
Tanana Rafters / Jamie Whiteman
Bend
www.tananarafters.com/band
5:25
Up to Me
Rick Miller / Rick Miller
Up to Me
www.rickmillerproductions.com
3:28
Love in a Paper Cup
Amy Lou (Hettinger) / Amy Lou Hettinger
Of Roots and Of Wings
www.store.cdbaby.com/cd/AmyLouHettinger
4:13
Shallow Roots
Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse
Again, Again
www.collinstackhouse.com
3:52
So Beautiful
Pamyua / Karina Moller
Caught in the Act
Www.pamyua.com
5:11
Bring Me Home
Bubba Cook / Bubba Cook
Wounded Dove; Alaskans Sing of War and Peace
www.veterans-for-peace-online-store.myshopify.com/
6:12
Baby Dumpling
Glaceia Adele Henderson / Tracia Jordan – lyrics, Glaceia Adele Henderson
Lullaby Project 2017; Hiland Mountain Correctional Center
4:43
When You Smiled
Marsha Reeves / Marsha Reeves
Sing My Way Home
3:12
Power and Glory
Rick Miller / Rick Miller
Up to Me
www.rickmillerproductions.com
3:43
We Are Children of God
Joel and Naomi Stamoolis / Joel Stamoolis
Fully Set Your Hope
Wasilla Bible Church
3:45
Not a Love Song
Anna Lynch / Anna Lynch
Anna Lynch
www.annalynchmusic.com
3:01
The Yukon
Tanana Rafters / Jamie Whiteman
Bend
www.tananarafters.com/band
4:29
Hammer and Nails
Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse
Again, Again
www.collinstackhouse.com
2:32