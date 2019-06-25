Traveling Music 7-21-19

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

7-21-19

Somewhere Along the Way (with Jacob’s Waltz)

Cathie Ryan / Rich Kemp, John McCusker

Somewhere Along the Road

Shanachie

4:24

For Your Journey

Kyle Carey (with Rhiannon Giddens) / Kyle Carey

The Art of Forgetting

www.kyleannecarey.com

2:04

Hunter’s Moon / Getting There / The Morris Minor (Waltz and Reels) – instrumentals

Liz Carroll & John Doyle / John Doyle, Liz Carroll, Liz Carroll

In Play

Compass Records

6:41

The Blind Harper

Kate Rusby / Words: Trad, Music by Nic Jones

Underneath the Stars

Compass Records

4:07

Song for Ireland

Mary Black / Phil and June Colclough

Women of the World Celtic

Putumaya

4:55

The Farthest Wave

Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan, Korine Polwart

The Farthest Wave

Shanachie

3:48

Happy As a Baby in Your Arms

Dolores Keane / Mick Hanley

Celtic Sisters: The Women of Ireland

Clair Entertainment Group

3:28

Tillie Sage

Kyle Carey / Kyle Carey

The Art of Forgetting

www.kyleannecarey.com

4:21

Rolling in the Barrel / the Laurel Tree / O’Rourke’s – instrumentals

Liz Carroll & John Doyle / traditional

In Play

Compass Records

3:48

No Names

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

The Girl Who Couldn’t Fly

Compass Records

3:28

Follow the Heron

Cathie Ryan / Karine Polwart

The Farthest Wave

Shanachie

3:28

Opal Grey

Kyle Carey / Kyle Carey

The Art of Forgetting

www.kyleannecarey.com

5:14

So Here’s To You

Cathie Ryan / Alan A. Bell

Somewhere Along the Road

Shanachie

4:02