Traveling Music 7-21-19

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
7-21-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Somewhere Along the Way (with Jacob’s Waltz)
Cathie Ryan / Rich Kemp, John McCusker
Somewhere Along the Road
Shanachie
4:24
For Your Journey
Kyle Carey (with Rhiannon Giddens) / Kyle Carey
The Art of Forgetting
www.kyleannecarey.com
2:04
Hunter’s Moon / Getting There / The Morris Minor (Waltz and Reels) – instrumentals
Liz Carroll & John Doyle / John Doyle, Liz Carroll, Liz Carroll
In Play
Compass Records
6:41
The Blind Harper
Kate Rusby / Words: Trad, Music by Nic Jones
Underneath the Stars
Compass Records
4:07
Song for Ireland
Mary Black / Phil and June Colclough
Women of the World Celtic
Putumaya
4:55
The Farthest Wave
Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan, Korine Polwart
The Farthest Wave
Shanachie
3:48
Happy As a Baby in Your Arms
Dolores Keane / Mick Hanley
Celtic Sisters: The Women of Ireland
Clair Entertainment Group
3:28
Tillie Sage
Kyle Carey / Kyle Carey
The Art of Forgetting
www.kyleannecarey.com
4:21
Rolling in the Barrel / the Laurel Tree / O’Rourke’s – instrumentals
Liz Carroll & John Doyle / traditional
In Play
Compass Records
3:48
No Names
Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby
The Girl Who Couldn’t Fly
Compass Records
3:28
Follow the Heron
Cathie Ryan / Karine Polwart
The Farthest Wave
Shanachie
3:28
Opal Grey
Kyle Carey / Kyle Carey
The Art of Forgetting
www.kyleannecarey.com
5:14
So Here’s To You
Cathie Ryan / Alan A. Bell
Somewhere Along the Road
Shanachie
4:02