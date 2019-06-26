Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska AG: Dunleavy could have state troopers bring legislators to Wasilla

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska’s attorney general and the Legislature’s top lawyer are at odds over whether the governor is allowed to set a special session’s location.

University of Alaska officials wary of cuts as impending budget drop date looms

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska has made arrangements to fund core operations if there’s no finalized state budget when the new fiscal year starts July 1.

EPA reconsiders restrictions on Pebble

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The EPA is officially reconsidering the proposal it made during the Obama administration to essentially block the Southwest Alaska project.

Winds cause Shovel Creek Fire to spread

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Shovel Creek Fire northwest of Fairbanks has been mapped at over 900 acres, a 300-acre increase over earlier this week, following windy conditions Monday that advanced the blaze burning near Murphy Dome and several subdivisions.

Traffic flow remains intermittent as Swan Lake Fire grows

Jay Barrett, KDLL – Kenai

The 40,000-acre Swan Lake Fire, burning northeast of Sterling, is ending its third week, now with over 500 firefighters responding.

University of Alaska president testifies, criticizing Chinese-made drones

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

A University of Alaska professor was taken to task by a Chinese drone manufacturer after she criticized the security of the product. Dr. Cathy Cahill testified to Congress last week about the civilian uses of Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

After 44 years, Nordstrom store to leave Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Economic pressure from both national and local trends are pushing an iconic downtown shop to shutter.

After record season, scientists work to predict this year’s Bristol Bay salmon haul

Sage Smiley, KDLG – Dillingham

Since the beginnings of commercial salmon fishing in Bristol Bay, ecologists, biologists, and fishermen alike have been trying to predict how many salmon will return.

In tribute to original residents, Juneau Assembly renames downtown Willoughby District

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Formerly known as the Willoughby District, the area will now be known as the Aak’w Village District, paying homage to its original residents.

New Anchorage art exhibit connects bird research to backyards

Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A new Anchorage art exhibit looks at conservation and ecological issues facing birds in the north and beyond.