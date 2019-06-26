Teen voices: stories about mental health, stigma and hope

By
Prentiss Pemberton
-

Despite the fact that almost 50% of the US population experience mental illness at some point in their lifetimes, mental health awareness and advocacy programs are often poorly funded and take a backseat to more “profitable and acceptable” medical conditions. On the next Line One Anchorage teens return to the study to discuss the power of storytelling.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:

  • Natalie Fraser, founder, Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling
  • Jade Phillips, high school student, Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling
  • Zoe Kaplan, high school student, Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

