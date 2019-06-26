Teen voices: stories about mental health, stigma and hope

Despite the fact that almost 50% of the US population experience mental illness at some point in their lifetimes, mental health awareness and advocacy programs are often poorly funded and take a backseat to more “profitable and acceptable” medical conditions. On the next Line One Anchorage teens return to the study to discuss the power of storytelling.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:
- Natalie Fraser, founder, Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling
- Jade Phillips, high school student, Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling
- Zoe Kaplan, high school student, Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling
