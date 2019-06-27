Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Swan Lake Fire spreads smoky haze to much of Southcentral

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state Division of Air Quality is warning of the smoke’s potential health effects, with advisories in effect until Friday evening, pending any extensions.

Large Effort to combat Fairbanks area wildfire

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Progress is reported by managers of the Shovel Creek wildfire northwest of Fairbanks, despite challenging conditions.

No fatalities in Ketchikan area’s third floatplane crash in 2 months

Elizabeth Gabriel, KRBD – Ketchikan

At 9:45 this morning, a floatplane crashed in the water near Pacific Air in Ketchikan. Ketchikan Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Mattson says a pilot and four passengers were aboard. They all were removed from the plane safely. He says at least one person was transported to the hospital. He assumes it was for minor injuries.

Alaska unemployment lowest in more than decade

Associated Press

Alaska’s unemployment rate fell to 6.4 percent last month, which would be its lowest level in more than a decade.

Judge ousted over plea deal outrage joins Walker’s law firm

Associated Press

A former Superior Court judge ousted by voters after accepting a plea deal in an assault case that some saw as too lenient has joined former Gov. Bill Walker’s law firm.

Alaska approves $10 million loan fund to prop up Ketchikan’s shipyard

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska’s investment fund is creating a $10 million loan program to make Ketchikan’s shipyard more competitive.

Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta police officers attend training in Bethel

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

In the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, tribal and village police officers are often hired without training. Many communities lack officers. And turnover can be high. This month about a dozen of the region’s officers attended a two-week law enforcement course at Bethel’s Yuut Elitnarvik.

With 12 gray whale deaths in Alaska waters, biologists race to find the cause

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Biologists in Southeast Alaska are racing to examine a wave of whale carcasses to try and find what’s killing gray whales up and down the Pacific Coast. Nearly 170 have been reported triggering NOAA Fisheries to launch an investigation.

Anchorage may match its all-time record heat this weekend

Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It reached 75 degrees in Anchorage today. Hot by Southcentral Alaska standards. Weather forecasters says it’s only getting hotter over the next few days – and Anchorage could even match the all time record.

Eielson airshow will give public first chance to see F-35 jets, other attractions

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Preparations are under way at Eielson Air Force Base for the July 13th Arctic Lightning Airshow. It’ll be the first airshow to be held at the base in 11 years, and the first chance area residents will get to see the F-35 fighter up close.