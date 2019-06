Residents at a Shovel Creek Fire public information meeting June 26th. (Photo by Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks)

Progress is reported by managers of the Shovel Creek wildfire northwest of Fairbanks, despite challenging conditions. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, that’s the message from a state team managing the response to the blaze, which has hundreds of area residents in “ready evacuation” status.