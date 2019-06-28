Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 28, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

University system, Medicaid hit hard as Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoes nearly $400 million from the state budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Mike Dunleavy vetoed nearly $400 million in spending from the state budget today. The University of Alaska’s Fairbanks and Anchorage campuses saw the largest cut. But other areas, like Medicaid, senior benefits and municipal debt payments, also saw significant reductions.

UA president: Dunleavy vetoes ‘will impact everything we do’

Dan Bross and Wesley Early, KUAC – Fairbanks

Governor Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes include a $130 million reduction in state support for the University of Alaska system. That’s additional to a $5 million cut to UA approved by state legislators.

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy wields veto pen to attack state Supreme Court over abortion ruling

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

But one other small veto drew outsize attention. It’s aimed at the Alaska Supreme Court, and it’s in response to legal decisions upholding abortion rights that Dunleavy opposes.

Justice department pledges $10.5M in emergency funds for public safety

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

U.S. Attorney General William Barr declared a law enforcement emergency in Alaska on June 28. The announcement follows a visit to the state where he saw firsthand how many rural communities have little to no public safety.

Homeless shelters receive large cuts with Dunleavy vetoes

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Homeless shelters and social service organizations around the state face steep spending cuts after Gov. Mike Dunleavy rolled out hundreds of millions of dollars in line-item budget vetos Friday.

Gov. Dunleavy cuts $20.7 million for low-income seniors

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

More than a third of seniors on the program live in Anchorage. But most affected per capita are in towns in rural Alaska.

Swan Lake fire 20 percent contained

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

Firefighters were able to complete some key objectives on the Swan Lake fire burning on the Kenai Peninsula Thursday.

AK: Solstice golf, Haines style

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

Some Haines residents celebrated the summer solstice this year by playing… golf. The community took advantage of the late night sun to play a 9-hole tournament at The Valley of the Eagles golf course. It is not your typical manicured resort links, and for these locals, that’s more than okay.

49 Voices: Jennifer Younger of Sitka

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

This week, we’re hearing from Jennifer Younger in Sitka. Younger is a jewelry artist who grew up in Yakutat.