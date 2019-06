Depression is a real medical condition. It is common. More importantly, it is treatable. Therefore it is important to recognize the symptoms of depression.

For more health-related information, tune into the call-in radio program for Line One: Your Health Connection every Wednesday morning at 10 AM on alaskapublic.org or on 91.1 FM in Anchorage, Alaska.

This health tip made possible in part by The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority.