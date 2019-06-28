Electronic Cigarettes | Line One: Your Health Connection

E-cigarette use has become popular, and especially among teens and young adults – groups that have seen seen large declines in tobacco smoking rates over the past three decades. More than 3.6 million U.S. youth currently use e-cigarettes —that’s one in 5 high school students and one in 20 middle school students. Studies suggest that teen use of e-cigarettes can lead youth to use other tobacco products. It is important to remember that most e-cigarettes deliver nicotine, which is addictive and can harm adolescent brains.

