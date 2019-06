Whether you are traveling for business, pleasure, or a little of both, don’t leave your healthy habits at home. There are some simple steps that you can take to stay well when traveling and after you return home.

For more health-related information, tune into the call-in radio program for Line One: Your Health Connection every Wednesday morning at 10 AM on alaskapublic.org or on 91.1 FM in Anchorage, Alaska.

This health tip made possible in part by The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority.