Measles | Line One: Your Health Connection

With recent measles outbreaks as close as Washington State, Oregon and British Columbia, now is a good time to make sure your immunizations are up to date. Children should get two doses of MMR, or measles, mumps, rubella, vaccine, starting at 12-15 months with a second dose at 4-6 years of age. Two doses of MMR vaccine are considered 97 percent effective at preventing measles. Measles is highly infectious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Learn more about measles at www.cdc.gov/measles.

