Rep. Don Young files for re-election once again

Republican Rep. Don Young, Alaska’s sole congressman, files for re-election at the Division of Elections in Anchorage on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Elizabeth Harball/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Congressman Don Young, the longest currently serving member of the House of Representatives and the longest-serving Republican in House history, today filed for re-election.

Young turned 86 this month. If re-elected in 2020, it would be his twenty-fifth term.

Young arrived at the Division of Elections office in Anchorage with his wife, Anne Garland Walton.

While submitting his paperwork, Young said he was filing to make it clear he is running once again.

“Unless you file you always have the rumors going around, ‘he’s not running again,’ and I’m not going to tolerate rumors about me not running,” Young said. “I’m going to be running hard in this campaign.”

Young noted many members of Congress “are from urbanized areas which have little knowledge of what faces Alaska — the diversity, the size, the culture, the topography.”

“I want to be there, and try to make sure Alaska is not abused,” Young said, citing “overzealous government agencies or interest groups.”

In the 2018 election, Young beat Independent challenger Alyse Galvin with 53 percent of the vote.