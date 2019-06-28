The PFD debate

Alaskans wait in line to file their Permanent Fund dividend applications in downtown Anchorage. (Photo: Rachel Waldholz, APRN)

The permanent fund dividend is uniquely Alaskan. Every resident gets an annual distribution of oil revenue. Now it’s become a political hot potato that has divided residents. Some want a $3000 dividend, under the original law, others say a new formula is needed to avoid deeper state budget cuts and to keep the fund healthy into the future. What’s the best path forward? We’ll ask on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Senator Jesse Kiehl-D , Alaska State Senate, District Q (Juneau)

, Alaska State Senate, District Q (Juneau) Senator Mike Shower-R, Alaska State Senate, District E (Wasilla)

