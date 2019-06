Recent cases of vaccine-preventable infections remind us that one of the best ways to protect your children is to make sure they have all of their vaccinations. Vaccines have reduced and may eliminate diseases.

For more health-related information, tune into the call-in radio program for Line One: Your Health Connection every Wednesday morning at 10 AM on alaskapublic.org or on 91.1 FM in Anchorage, Alaska.

This health tip made possible in part by The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority.