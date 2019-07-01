Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 7, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Deadline for public comment on Pebble Mine ends today

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The public comment period for the Pebble Mine closes today, a project that’s drawn more than 90,000 comments.

While spared from Dunlavy vetoes, Marine Highway System still faces uncertain future

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The Alaska Marine Highway System is one program that was spared a line-item veto by governor Mike Dunleavy on Friday. As it stands now the ferry service will receive the $46 million appropriated by the legislature for fiscal year 2020.

Governor vetoes funding for Ocean Rangers cruise ship inspectors

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Funding for Alaska’s on-board cruise ship inspectors has been eliminated by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Ocean Rangers program was created by a ballot initiative and is paid for by cruise ship passengers.

From permafrost to polar bears, draft report evaluates Alaska gasline’s environmental impact

Rashah McChesney, Alaksa’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The report concludes the $43 billion export project could have significant impacts on the environment — but would be a boost for state and local economies.

In the Alaska village whose backyard is ANWR, many want drilling to happen

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Many of the Alaska Native residents of Kaktovik, the one small village inside the refuge, see oil development as an opportunity — though some remain deeply skeptical.

Anchorage lawmaker criticizes AIDEA grant to grandson of prominent Dunleavy financier

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A former deputy commissioner in Governor Mike Dunleavy’s administration has been approved for a more-than-$4 million loan backed by a public authority whose board is appointed by the governor. The loan is drawing scrutiny from a legislator who has criticized the authority for a contract with the grandson of a prominent donor to a group that backed Dunleavy’s election.

Rep. Don Young files for re-election once again

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Republican Congressman Don Young, the longest currently serving member of the House of Representatives and the longest-serving Republican in House history, today filed for re-election.

State extends lifespan of ferry Columbia

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska’s flagship ferry will sail through the end of September after all.

Evacuation notices placed on Interior residents amid Shovel Creek Fire

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Prior to rain showers which began Sunday afternoon, heat and gusty winds increased Interior wildfire activity, including on the Shovel Creek fire, northwest of Fairbanks. It’s mapped at over 10,000 acres, after spreading north toward cabins along the Chatanika River, and subdivisions to the south and east.

Anchorage health care providers see more respiratory complaints with wildfire smoke

Amy Mostafa, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage health care providers have seen more patients with respiratory problems in recent days because of poor air quality. Air quality advisories can be found on the DEC website.