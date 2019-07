Night Music: June 29th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for June 29th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration



8:00 – 9:00

Sunset Lane

Yoko Miwa

Keep Talkin’

OBTM-001116

6:09

Sunshine Follows The Rain

Yoko Miwa / Monk

Keep Talkin’

OBTM-001116

10:09

Pipes

Bob Berg

Cycles

Denob CY-72745

11:17

Someone to Watch Over Me

Bob Berg / Gershwin

Cycles

Denob CY-72745

6:08

Fish With No Fins

Nathan Berg

Fish With No Fins

Time is Records (TI9803)

7:55

Monks Dream

Nathan Berg / Monk

Fish With No Fins

Time is Records (TI9803)

7:25

With Your Hand in Mine

David Berger / Warren

Sing Me a Love Song

SST 2207

4:27

9:00 – 10:00

Brisa del Caribe

Kayle Clements

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:59

St. James Infirmary

Barbara Ireland / Mills

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:26

Booty Call Boy

Annette Sendak

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

5:46

I wish You Love

Kirsten Gustafson & Dave Ziegner / Trenet

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:14

When You are Near

Toni Price / Hood

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:21

Butter Face

The George Lacson Pronect

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

5:17

Wonder Wheel

Miss Tess

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:25

Just One More

The Miracle Jazz Masters / White

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:43

Africano

Dave Sharp / Kaercher

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

5:34

Sevivon Sov Sov Sov

Gerald Ross

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:21

Encendido

Phil Hawkins

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:48

Relent

Roberta Piket / Mintz

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:39