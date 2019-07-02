Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

EPA says Pebble may be riskier than study says, rekindling hope for mine foes

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The Environmental Protection Agency has weighed in once again on the proposed Pebble Mine, and it has mine opponents cheering.

Dunleavy veto cuts school project debt reimbursement in half

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Governor Mike Dunleavy’s vetoed half of the state’s contribution towards debt service for school projects. Local governments will likely dip into reserves, or raise taxes, to make up for the nearly $49 million shortfall.

Cool weather allows firefighters to make some progress on Shovel Creek Fire

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Sunday’s rain, and cool cloudy weather yesterday, allowed crews battling the Shovel Creek wildfire northwest of Fairbanks, to make progress.

Anchorage Fire Department cancels Independence Day fireworks

Associated Press

The Anchorage Fire Department says all fireworks shows have been canceled in Anchorage, Eagle River and surrounding areas due to extreme dry weather.

New U.S. Senate candidate in Alaska touts credentials as doctor, fisherman, grizzly-slayer

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Al Gross, an orthopedic surgeon from Petersburg, announced Tuesday that he’s running as an independent against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

In Arctic Village, Gwich’in leaders say the fight to stop drilling in the Arctic Refuge isn’t over

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Until recently, Gwich’in tribes were on the winning side of battle over over drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Then, in late 2017, Congress opened the coastal plain to oil development. So, Gwich’in tribes are now taking unprecedented steps to try to protect the caribou herd they depend on.

Amid an erosion crisis, Shishmaref takes small steps toward expansion

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

The community of Shishmaref is trying to expand to the mainland as erosion takes more of the village every year. Residents voted on a site in 2016, but there’s still a lot of planning and research to be done before determining that can be viable.

Ask a Climatologist: Cities across the state reach record high June temperatures

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Continuing a trend of setting new weather records, the statewide average temperature in June was the second-highest in recorded memory. And wildfire smoke has inundated – not only the Interior, as it often does – but it’s also caused health advisories in Anchorage, which is approaching a new record for wildfire smoke.