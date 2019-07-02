Traveling Music 8-11-19

Traveling Music
Date: 8-11-19
Originally aired 8-26-18 evergreen
Kluonie Frey (for Shonti Elder)
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Sunscreen
Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf
The Closest Thing to Home
www.irawolfmusic.com
2:58
Hearts on Fire
Passenger, featuring Ed Sheeran / Passenger
Whispers
Nettwerk
4:30
Dream in Blue
The Stray Birds / The Stray Birds
The Stray Birds
www.thestraybirds.com
3:37
Coney Island
Antje Duvekot / Antje Duvekot
The Near Demise of the High Wire Dancer
CD Baby
3:56
Broken Headlights
The Milk Carton Kids / Kenneth Pattingale, Joey Ryan
Retrospect
Milk Carton Records
3:20
Look at Miss Ohio
Blind Pilot / Gillian Welch
Itunes Session
Itunes
3:27
Can’t Hide
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Song up in her head
Sugar Hill Records
3:12
Don’t Let Me Down
Bearfoot / Bearfoot
Doors and Windows
Compass
3:16
Great Divide
Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf
The Closest Thing to Home
www.irawolfmusic.com
4:01
Half An Acre
Hem / Hem
Home Again, Home Again
Nettwerk
3:23
Rolling Stone
Wild Rivers / Wild Rivers
Wild Rivers
www.Wildriversmusic.com
1:57
Home
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros / Edward Sharpe
Home
www.edwardsharpeandthemagneticzeros.com
5:03
Cool Kids / Riptide
The Queen and the King / Echosmith. Vance Joy
Itunes single
Itunes
2:30
Fickle Heart
Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf
The Closest Thing to Home
www.irawolfmusic.com
3:20
Harlem
The Stray Birds / The Stray Birds
The Stray Birds
www.thestraybirds.com
4:25
Country Roads
John Denver / Bill Danoff, Taffy Nivert, John Denver, arr. By Tumblr User Bassiter
Country Roads
Delta
3:13