Law enforcement in rural Alaska

Village Public Safety Officers serve as local search and rescue, firefighters, police, and emergency responders. (Photo by Alanna Elder/KFSK)

Rural Alaska communities suffer some of the highest rates of violence and lawlessness in the country. Many communities have no local law enforcement and can wait days for state troopers to reach them to assist. Recently Attorney General William Barr visited southwest Alaska communities and pledged millions in emergency funds to begin addressing the problem. We’ll ask what else is needed on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Lloyd Miller , tribal rights lawyer

, tribal rights lawyer Walt Monegan, former Alaska State Public Safety Commissioner

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.