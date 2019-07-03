Packrafting Alaska While it’s Still Wild | INDIE ALASKA

Packrafting is an Alaska born sport that’s picked up popularity in the past ten years. Because of their ability to be folded into the size of a small sleeping bag, packrafts have become a favorite adventure tool among backpackers looking to extend hiking trips, and thrill-seekers looking to conquer whitewater rapids. Luc Mehl has been packrafting around Alaska for the past 15 years. His adventures have taken him into the Alaska Range, the Brooks Range, and the Wrangells. When he’s not in his packraft, he trains others in swiftwater rescue and packrafting.

Video and story by Joey Mendolia

With video from Luc Mehl, Mike Curiak, David Manzer and Mark Oates

Music from FirstCom Music