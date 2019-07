The Nike Site Summit after recent demolition of the battery building. Photo courtesy of Friends of the Nike Site Summit.

It might be hard to imagine now, but at one time thousands of nuclear warheads were stored at missile batteries close to cities and military installations around the country. That includes in the mountains around Anchorage, where one of the last such installations of the 145 across the country closed in 1979. For the last dozen summers, a dedicated group has tried to preserve one such site as a piece of Cold War history.