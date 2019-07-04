Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 4, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Montana Creek Fire update for July 4th, 2019

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Firefighters are continuing to battle a 250-acre wildfire in the Talkeetna area. The fire began yesterday afternoon, then quickly spread before firefighters were able to slow its progress.

State House Speaker convenes with legislators, UAA President over budget cuts

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Sitka

State House Speaker Bryce Edgmon joined five Fairbanks-area legislators and University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen Wednesday for a news conference focused on overriding the governor’s deep cuts to the university system and other state programs. The lawmakers and Johnsen then spoke to more than 700 people at a town hall in Fairbanks, almost all of whom urged them to override.

40 years after closure, volunteers restore historic Cold War site

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It might be hard to imagine now, but at one time thousands of nuclear warheads were stored at missile batteries close to cities and military installations around the country. That includes in the mountains around Anchorage, where one of the last such installations of the 145 across the country closed in 1979. A dedicated group is trying to preserve one such site as a piece of Cold War history.

Ask a Runner: Mount Marathon Race participants decide whether or not to run as smoke lingers in Seward

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Hundreds of mountain runners competed in the 92nd running of the Mount Marathon race in Seward today in hot, dry and somewhat smoky conditions. Race officials canceled the juniors race due to poor air quality from wildfire smoke in the region, and some racers in the adult divisions deferred their entries and pulled out. But those who stayed still posted some strong times. And Alaska Public Media’s Nat Herz was both in and at the race.

In Portage, business boom follows glacial recession

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Last weekend, Portage Glacier Cruises, south of Anchorage, marked its 30th anniversary of shuttling visitors by boat to its namesake glacier. Over time, employees have seen Portage Glacier’s recession first hand. What does that mean for a company whose business is based on this particular piece of snow and ice?

Honoring the Stars and Stripes

Maria Dudzak, KRBD – Ketchikan

Do you know how to properly display the Stars and Stripes and are familiar with flag etiquette? KRBD’s Maria Dudzak attended a special presentation on flags at the Ketchikan Public Library and has this report for Independence Day.