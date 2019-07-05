Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 5, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska Senate president says lawmakers to meet in Juneau for special session

Associated Press

Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel says there’s “no question” lawmakers will meet in Juneau for Monday’s start of the next special session. The location is at odds with the one Gov. Mike Dunleavy picked.

Alaska court system responds to governor’s vetoes

Associated Press

The Alaska Court System has responded to a pair of vetoes by the state’s Republican governor, including a budget cut related to a ruling on abortion funding.

Fires update for July 5th, 2019

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Wildfires continue to burn around the state, keeping fire crews busy in Southcentral and the Interior, even prompting warnings to hundreds of additional residents to be ready for possible evacuations near Fairbanks.

Ask a Climatologist: Alaska sites reach record high temperatures on Independence Day

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska’s largest city and two other state locations reached record high temperatures yesterday on Independence Day. University of Alaska Fairbanks climatologist Brian Brettschneider says breaking a summer high temperature record by a full five degrees is almost unheard of.

First class of veterinarians graduate from UAF-Colorado State program

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The first graduates of a new veterinary-medicine program offered through the University of Alaska Fairbanks have all been hired by clinics and other facilities here in Alaska and the Lower 48. UAF officials say that shows the program is needed to fill a strong demand for veterinarians in Alaska.

Families along Kuskokwim River report high amounts of parasites in salmon

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Warm water conditions in the Bering Sea and Kuskokwim River have increased the level of parasites in Kuskokwim salmon. Subsistence families along the River are cutting open fish to find higher levels of what looks like small, white balls or white streaks deforming the meat. The marks are formed from two different parasites.

Australian mining firm explores potential vanadium deposit near Juneau

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

An Australian mining company proposes a round of exploratory drilling for a rare element near Juneau. Northern Colbalt, Ltd. is looking for vanadium, a mineral that’s sought for high-capacity batteries.

AK: A floating veterinary clinic goes to the dogs — and to all other pets — in Southeast’s remote island towns

Ari Snider, KFSK – Petersburg

Outside of the larger cities, veterinary services are practically nonexistent in Southeast Alaska, leaving island residents with limited and expensive options when it comes to caring for their animals. Seventeen year ago, however, a veterinarian in Petersburg came up with a novel solution to this problem, and he’s spent nearly every summer since putting it into practice.

49 Voices: Ivan Simonek of Wrangell

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

This week we’re revisiting an interview with Ivan Simonek of Wrangell. Simonek emigrated from Czechoslovakia in the 60s.