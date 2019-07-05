A hernia of the abdominal wall is a condition that affects up to 27% of men and 3% of women in the United States. Over 1 million hernia repairs are done every year, making it one of the most common general surgery procedures. On the next Line One, hernia specialists discuss the diagnosis and treatment of abdominal hernias.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD
GUEST:
- Dr John Muffoletto, MD, General surgeon
- Dr Nathaniel Eastman, MD, General surgeon, Alaska Native Medical Center
LINKS:
- The Americas Hernia Society has general information on abdominal hernias
- American College of Surgeons explain the process of repairing a hernia
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: