Biking throughout Alaska

Bicycling is a great way to get outside, get fit, meet people, and exercise your competitive juices. The number of trails, organizations, and biking events continue to grow in Alaska. This show will feature folks from Anchorage and Fairbanks sharing their passion for the sport. James Tempe and Eric Flanders with the Arctic Bike club and Team Kaladi will discuss events and tours in south central Alaska. Leisha Nolen talks about the biking life, one without a car. Finally Eve Rynish with the Fairbanks Cycling Club talks about biking opportunities and events in Fairbanks.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • James Tempte and Eric Flanders from biking in Anchorage
  • Leisha Nolen, living the no-car lifestyle
  • Eeve Rynish, biking in Fairbanks

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 11th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, July 11th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

