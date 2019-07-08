Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 8, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska legislature split on budget vetoes, dividends — and even where to meet

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska legislators gathered in two different places today, with different messages about state law, permanent fund dividends and Governor Mike Dunleavy’s line item vetoes.

Constituents use Wasilla special session to lobby Alaska lawmakers on Gov. Dunleavy’s budget vetoes

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Monday’s special session in Wasilla gave road-system Alaskans a chance to offer their opinions about the huge budget dilemmas facing state lawmakers right now.

Juneauites turn out to protest budget cuts on first day of special session

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

More than 750 protesters packed the street in front of the Alaska Capitol on Monday, calling for the state Legislature to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes.

Following boat explosion, Coast Guard searching for missing man in Whittier

Maggie Wall, KMXT – Kodiak

The Coast Guard continues to search for a man missing from a fishing boat after an explosion and fire last night that has caused major damage to Whittier’s number one salmon loading dock.

Malaspina and Montana Creek Fire update for July 8th

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The following is the latest update on the Malaspina and Montana Creek Fires from the Alaska Division of Forestry.

Efforts shift away from Sterling as crews battle Swan Lake blaze

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

The Swan Lake fire has been burning on the Kenai Peninsula for more than a month and has now covered nearly 100,000 acres. As the fire continues to move east, efforts are shifting away from the Sterling community and toward Cooper Landing.

Conditions improve in fire containment for Shovel Creek

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Burn out operations resumed last night on the Shovel Creek wildfire northwest of Fairbanks. Heavy smoke prevented helicopters and planes from flying for much of Sunday, but conditions improved late, allowing for safe ignition of back burns along a fuel break protecting neighborhoods from the over 11,000-acre fire.

Barricaded man commits suicide in Denali National Park

Dan Bross + Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

On Sunday evening, Denali Park Service Rangers found a man dead after barricading himself in a tent, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Children rejoice as roaches invade Ketchikan Public Library

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

They’re creepy, they’re crawly, they’re about two-inches long – not including feelers – and they recently invaded the Ketchikan Public Library, much to the delight of about 100 kids and parents.

Katmai National Park unveils new permanent Brooks River Bridge

Sage Smiley, KDLG – Dillingham

For years, Katmai National Park has had a problem with “bear jams.” On June 30, the park opened a new, permanent, elevated bridge aimed at fixing the problem for good.