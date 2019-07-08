Barricaded man commits suicide in Denali National Park

Denali National Park headquarters in Talkeetna (Flickr photo courtesy of Mark Horrell)

According to a release sent early Monday morning, National Park Service Rangers investigated a tent near the railroad tracks at approximately 5:45 p.m, Sunday. An unidentified man was briefly seen through the tent. Rangers then heard a single gunshot. The man was not visible to rangers when the gun was fired, and there was no response to verbal calls afterward.

Park Service officials then called in assistance from the Alaska State Troopers and the FBI. Shortly before 10:00 pm, the man was found dead, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. The man’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.