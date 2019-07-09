Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Senators say time is running out on Power Cost Equalization, college scholarships and grants, and medical education

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

While much of the focus this month has been on the vetoes, state senators in Juneau raised alarms about another budget issue: the money swept from state budget accounts into a harder-to-access piggy bank, the Constitutional Budget Reserve.

In 4 a.m. emails, demonstrations and in-person ambushes, Alaskans press lawmakers on budget vetoes

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

At a news conference in Wasilla yesterday, Republican lawmakers issued a request to Alaskans: Please, stop showing up at our houses to plead with us about the governor’s budget vetoes. Constituents also showed up in person in Wasilla to make their case.

Cuts to universities could threaten Alaska’s unified library catalog

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cuts to Alaska’s university system could dismantle a statewide library system that allows patrons to easily request more than 3 million titles from libraries across the state.

Portugal. The Man returns home to protest budget vetoes

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Grammy Award-winning band Portugal. The Man is back in its home-state, playing a free concert Tuesday evening in Anchorage as part of a rally against Governor Mike Dunleavy’s recent line-item budget vetoes.

After public pressure Fairbanks City Council opposes Dunleavy line-item vetoes

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks City Council has finally declared its support for overriding Governor Mike Dunleavy’s budget-cutting vetoes. The council and Mayor Jim Matherly had been under mounting public pressure to take a stand on the issue since Dunleavy announced his vetoes on June 28th.

Budget cuts cost Nome its youth facility

Joe Coleman, KNOM – Nome

Governor Mike Dunleavy’s line item vetoes — if they are not over-ridden by the Legislature — have resulted in the closure of the Nome Youth Facility.

Dry weather could exacerbate wildfire risk in Interior

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Wildfires have charred over a million acres in Alaska so far this summer. The benchmark is considered average for an entire burn season, but with large portions of the state remaining very dry, there’s anticipation of more acreage being consumed during an extended wildfire season.

Public safety officials discuss AG visit, rural justice

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

U.S. Attorney General William Barr declared a law enforcement emergency in Alaska last month after visiting rural communities facing some of the highest rates of violence without any kind of law enforcement. He is also pledging millions of dollars in emergency funds.

NASA researchers’ first visit to Nome focuses on satellites, Yukon River plume

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Scientists from all over the world come to Nome each summer for various research projects. The first wave of studies this season included researchers from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration – NASA.